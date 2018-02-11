Play

Roenicke signed a contract with the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in Taiwan on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Roenicke spent time with seven different organizations after being drafted in 2006, compiling a cumulative 4.17 ERA over 220.1 innings of major-league relief between 2008 and 2013. He spent the 2017 season pitching in Mexico and will now head abroad to join the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories