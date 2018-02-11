Josh Roenicke: Signs with Taiwanese club
Roenicke signed a contract with the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in Taiwan on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Roenicke spent time with seven different organizations after being drafted in 2006, compiling a cumulative 4.17 ERA over 220.1 innings of major-league relief between 2008 and 2013. He spent the 2017 season pitching in Mexico and will now head abroad to join the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
