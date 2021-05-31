The Orioles released Rogers on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
One of the prospects that Baltimore received in the July 2018 deal that sent Zack Britton to the Yankees, Rogers posted an 8.65 ERA across 26 innings in his first two seasons with the Orioles before undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2019. He's since recovered from the elbow procedure, but Rogers was off to a rough start at Triple-A Norfolk, having surrendered 15 earned runs on 24 hits and three walks over 17.1 innings. The 26-year-old will look to land a minor-league deal with another organization.