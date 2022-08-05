Rogers, who was designated for assignment by the Nationals earlier this week, has elected free agency, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rogers has a 5.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 26.1 innings this season. Even if he catches on elsewhere, it would likely be on a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Loses 40-man spot•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Looks ready to return from IL•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Lit up in third rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Kicks off rehab assignment•