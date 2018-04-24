Smith was released by the Mariners on Tuesday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers radio network reports.

Smith signed a minor-league contract with Seattle over the offseason, but he's been lackluster at best with the Triple-A squad. In four appearances (one as a starter, three as a reliever), he has a 6.10 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP, even with a 14:3 K:BB in 10.1 frames. He has some big-league experience to his name, but at 30 years old, he seems like nothing more than an organizational depth piece wherever he lands.

