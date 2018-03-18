Josh Thole: Cut by Diamondbacks
Thole was released by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Thole joined the Diamondbacks at major-league spring training but went hitless in his 12 at-bats in the Cactus League. He'll look to latch on with another club, but he'll almost certainly have to settle for a minor-league deal.
