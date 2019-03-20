Tomlin was released by the Brewers on Wednesday.

Tomlin has an incredibly low 3.5 percent walk rate over the course of his career, but he's also struck out just 16.3 percent of opposing hitters. With a fastball that has averaged less than 88 mph for three straight seasons, he's best suited for a mop-up role at this stage of his career. The Brewers didn't have innings to offer him, but he could still latch on with a team, probably a rebuilding one.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Shortstops Tiers 3.0

    Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 3.0

    Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position this year, as Scott White's tiers show...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Second Base Tiers 3.0

    Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...