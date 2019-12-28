JT Chargois: Released by Dodgers
Chargois was released by the Dodgers on Saturday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Chargois made 21 major-league appearances in 2019 as he recorded a 6.33 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP over 21.1 relief innings. He was slightly more effective with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he was granted a release by the Dodgers on Saturday in order to pursue opportunities to play in Japan. If the 29-year-old signs a contract overseas and manages to perform well, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return stateside at some point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...