Chargois was released by the Dodgers on Saturday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Chargois made 21 major-league appearances in 2019 as he recorded a 6.33 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP over 21.1 relief innings. He was slightly more effective with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he was granted a release by the Dodgers on Saturday in order to pursue opportunities to play in Japan. If the 29-year-old signs a contract overseas and manages to perform well, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return stateside at some point.

