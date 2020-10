Riddle elected free agency Tuesday rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Riddle received 69 plate appearances with the Marlins this season and did very little with them, hitting .149/.174/.224. The 28-year-old won't be a hot commodity on the free agent market this winter, as his career slash line now sits at .222/.261/.355.