Riddle (forearm) was non-tendered by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Riddle spent the last few weeks of the season on the injured list due to a forearm strain, and after Miami failed to offer him a contract prior to the deadline Monday, he'll search for a new home. He hit .189 with six homers and 12 RBI over 51 contests with the Marlins in 2019.