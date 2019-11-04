Play

Centeno became a free agent Monday after refusing an outright assignment to the minors.

Centeno has settled into his role as a third catcher at this point in his career. He's received at least some big-league time in seven straight seasons, including seven games last year, but has only twice appeared in more than 10 games and has never appeared in more than 55. He'll likely be searching for a minor-league deal this winter.

