Lagares was granted his release Monday after refusing his outright assignment to the Mets' alternate training site, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With two other defensive-minded center fielders ahead of him in the pecking order in Jake Marisnick and Billy Hamilton, Lagares was deemed expendable by the Mets, who designated him for assignment last week. Though he went unclaimed off waivers, Lagares decided to try his luck in another organization rather than returning to the Mets' alternate training site. He could resurface in the majors in September if other teams are in need of experienced outfield depth.