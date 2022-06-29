Lagares declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday and elected free agency.
Rather than sticking around in the Angels organization after clearing waivers Tuesday, Lagares decided that he was best off trying his luck elsewhere. Unless any of MLB's other teams have an immediate opening for a reserve outfielder, Lagares will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal if he wants to stick around in affiliated ball. The 33-year-old appeared in 20 games during his month-long stint with the Angels and batted .183/.210/.250 across 62 plate appearances.
More News
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Clears waivers•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Likely headed for backup role•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Contract selected by Angels•
-
Angels' Juan Lagares: Signs minor-league deal with Angels•