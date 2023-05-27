Fernandez was released by Toronto on Thursday.
Fernandez appeared in seven games with Triple-A Buffalo and struggled to a 10.61 ERA with a 5:4 K:BB in 9.1 innings. The right-hander last appeared in the majors with the Rockies in 2021. Fernandez is now free to sign with any other club.
