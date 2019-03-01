Julio Borbon: Announces retirement
Borbon announced his retirement via his personal Twitter account Friday.
The outfielder played 294 games over parts of five seasons in the big leagues, though only six of those games had come since 2013. He'll retire with a career .273/.318/.347 line, adding eight homers and 47 steals. The 33-year-old will take up a coaching position in the Yankees' organization.
More News
-
Orioles' Julio Borbon: Returns to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Julio Borbon: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Julio Borbon: Recalled from Bowie, starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Julio Borbon: Outrighted to Double-A Bowie•
-
Orioles' Julio Borbon: DFA'd by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Julio Borbon: Has contract selected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....