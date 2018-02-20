Julio Pablo Martinez: Cleared to sign

Martinez has been cleared to sign by MLB beginning March 6, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

This means Martinez is eligible to sign in the current 2017-18 signing period, though that isn't guaranteed to be the case given some teams have already spent most of their bonus pools. The 21-year-old, who hit .333/.469/.498 with 24 stolen bases and a 30:52 K:BB across 264 plate appearances in his last season in Cuba, offers a solid combination of speed and power from the left side of the plate. Badler reports the three favorites to sign Martinez are the Marlins, Rangers and Yankees.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories