Julio Pablo Martinez: Fined for paperwork discrepancies
Martinez has been fined $100,000 for incorrectly reporting time spent in the United States and Canada, Baseball America reports.
Martinez claims to have made an honest mistake when trying to remember the specific dates he spent in those countries. Such a fine is unusual for an amateur player and is usually reserved for cases of falsified age or identity, but the league reportedly did not find any such issues. The fine will be payable by Martinez upon signing with a major-league club, which he is expected to do this spring or summer. Nothing reported so far seems to have any bearing on his eventual MLB arrival time, though it's an oddly large fine for the reported infraction so it's possible that more details are still to surface.
