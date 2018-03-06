Julio Pablo Martinez: Nearing deal with Texas

Martinez, a 21-year-old outfielder from Cuba, is close to finalizing a contract with the Rangers on deal that includes a $2.8 million signing bonus, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers have $3.53 million in international bonus money available after failing to land Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani earlier this offseason, but Martinez, who chose to join Texas over the Marlins and Yankees, makes for a nice consolation prize. Though he stands at a slight 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, the lefty-hitting Martinez has drawn positive marks from scouts for his power, and also possesses enough speed to stick at in center field over the course of his development. Martinez will likely remain at extended spring training when the minor-league season begins in order to pick up some additional at-bats and get in some extra work with the Texas coaching staff, but it's expected that he'll eventually settle at High-A Down East or Double-A Frisco.