Teheran elected to become a free agent Friday.

Teheran was pushed off the 40-man roster in Milwaukee just before the final weekend of the regular season. The 32-year-old former top prospect fared pretty well when healthy this year, posting an overall 4.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB in 71.2 innings (11 starts, three relief appearances) for the NL Central-champion Brewers. He should fetch some interest on the open market this winter.