Teheran signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League on Thursday.
Teheran took the ball on Opening Day for the FerryHawks and allowed one earned run across four innings to go along with four strikeouts. The longtime major-league starter managed only five innings with Detroit in 2021, as he battled a shoulder injury for much of the campaign. He held several throwing showcases this spring, but apparently that wasn't enough to pique interest from a major-league club. Though a comeback could in store for Teheran, it is on hold for now.