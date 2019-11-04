Play

Julio Teheran: Optioned declined by Braves

Teheran's team option for 2020 was declined by Atlanta on Monday.

The Braves elected to pay Teheran a $1 million buyout rather than pick up his $12 million option. The 28-year-old's 4.66 FIP and 5.26 xFIP last season didn't super his 3.81 ERA, though he's beaten both of those estimators in each of the last seven seasons. As a capable (if unexciting) starter who is still on the right side of 30, he should generate a fair amount of interest this winter.

