Teheran opted out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

After a brief stint with the Mets, Teheran elected free agency and signed a MiLB deal with the Cubs in April. He has since started eight games, logging an 8.82 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 32.2 innings. The 33-year-old righty will once again test his luck in the open market, though another minor-league deal is likely the most he can hope for.