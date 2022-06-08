Teheran agreed to a contract Wednesday with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Teheran, who most recently pitched for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, will head south of the border as he looks to keep his career alive. The 31-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the Tigers, when he made one start in April before going down with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.