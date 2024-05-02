Urias pleaded no contest Wednesday to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge related to his Sept. 3 arrest in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

As a result of the no contest plea, Urias had his four other misdemeanor charges stemming from the arrest dismissed. He was placed on 36 months of summary probation and ordered to complete 30 days of community labor, as well as a year-long domestic violence counseling course. Additionally, the 27-year-old left-hander must pay a domestic violence fund fee, not possess any weapons, not use any force or violence, pay restitution to the victim and abide by a protective order. Currently a free agent after his contract with the Dodgers expired following the 2023 season, Urias isn't yet facing discipline from Major League Baseball, though the league launched its own investigation into the Sept. 3 arrest that could be completed soon now that a resolution to Urias' legal situation has been reached. Urias has previously served a suspension related to MLB's domestic violence policy, as he was handed a 20-game ban in August 2019 for an incident that occurred earlier that year.