Prosecutors in Los Angeles have declined to file felony charges against Urias in connection with a September arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, the Orange County Register reports.

Urias could still face misdemeanor charges after the case was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office. The 27-year-old was arrested in early September outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park in L.A. following an alleged incident with his wife. Urias was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball days after his arrest and missed the remainder of the season. He is a repeat offender, having been suspended for 20 games in 2019 under MLB's domestic violence policy. Urias is a free agent and is likely facing another lengthy suspension when/if he signs with a new organization.