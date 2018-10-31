Jung Ho Kang: 2019 option declined
The Pirates declined Kang's club option for 2019 on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
He will hit the free-agent market after missing nearly all of the past two seasons due to a visa issue -- stemming from legal issues in South Korea -- and a wrist injury, though general manager Neal Huntington has expressed interest in retaining Kang's services. The 31-year-old slashed .255/.354/.513 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI in 103 games during his last full season back in 2016.
