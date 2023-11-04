Lee has been getting interest from MLB clubs, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.

Lee is expected to make the jump from KBO to MLB this winter, with the Giants and Padres already rumored to be interested. Lee has been a star in Korea since he hit .324 as an 18-year-old rookie, and he should have several prime seasons ahead of him as he's still just 25. He's a good defensive outfielder with the speed to steal double-digit bases, but it's his elite contact ability that will most excite MLB clubs. He owns an incredible 5.9 percent strikeout rate over the last three years, and that's not the product of an overly aggressive approach, as he also walked 11.3 percent of the time. Only twice has he hit more than seven homers, however, though he did manage 23 in 2022. A bigger concern may be the fractured ankle which cost him the back half of last season, but if he passes his medical, he should have plenty of suitors.