Lee is likely to be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes in early December, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Lee has been rumored to come stateside for the last year, and the final step in the process will be the completion of his medical records. Once that is finalized, he's likely to become officially available to MLB clubs. Lee projects to be a strong base stealer while also providing a sturdy batting average, and the Giants and Padres are known early suitors.