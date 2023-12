Lee has been posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 30-day window for Lee and his representation to negotiate with major league teams will open Tuesday. Lee has reportedly drawn at least preliminary interest from as many as 20 teams, with the Mets, Giants, Yankees and Padres among them. The 25-year-old slashed .340/.407/.491 during his seven seasons in the KBO and is capable of handling all three outfield spots.