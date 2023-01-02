Lee will be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes, his KBO team, after the 2023 season, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.

The 24-year-old center fielder has been one of the best players in Korea since he hit .324 as an 18-year-old rookie. Contact is his calling card, as that batting average actually represents the worst mark of his six-year career. Overall, he owns a .342/.407/.495 slash line and a 7.9 percent strikeout rate. That strikeout rate dropped to a microscopic 5.1 percent last season, though the more important development is that he homered 23 times, well above his average of 7.2 from his first five KBO campaigns. Even before the power boost, he looked to have a potential big-league future as a high-average outfielder in the Steven Kwan mold, but if he continues clearing the fence at a higher rate, the competition for his services next winter could reach another level.