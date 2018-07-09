Tazawa was released by the Tigers on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

He was with the Tigers for a little over a month, giving up eight runs in 7.2 innings at Triple-A. Tazawa has a 4.16 ERA in 387.1 MLB innings, but has not been a serviceable big-league reliever since 2015 with the Red Sox.

More News
Our Latest Stories