The Cubs released Tazawa on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Though Tazawa failed to win a spot in the Cubs' bullpen, he could attract interest elsewhere around the league after turning in a dominant spring. Over 5.2 innings of Cactus League action, the 32-year-old righty gave up no runs and just two hits while striking out nine.

