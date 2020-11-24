The Diamondbacks released Guerra on Monday.

Guerra's release came three days after the Diamondbacks cast him off their 40-man roster. As he heads to free agency, Guerra will likely be in the market for a one-year deal or a minor-league contract after posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB in 23.2 innings with Arizona in 2020.

