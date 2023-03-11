Colorado is showing interest in signing Profar, the Denver Post reports.
Profar remains a free agent and is playing for the Netherlands' World Baseball Classic team. He's 2-for-7 with a home run through two games. The versatile 30-year-old batted .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs and five stolen bases over 152 regular-season games for the Padres in 2022. Colorado could be interested after injuries to Sean Bouchard and Randal Grichuk, A landing spot in Colorado would boost Profar's fantasy value significantly.