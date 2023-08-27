Profar was released by the Rockies on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Profar joined Colorado on a one-year, $7.75 million contract in late March and went on to slash just .236/.316/.364 with eight home runs and one stolen base across 111 games. Hunter Goodman has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move and should get regular playing time down the stretch between catcher and the corner outfield.
