Colorado is showing interest in signing Profar, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Profar remains a free agent and is playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-7 with a home run through two games. The versatile 30-year-old batted .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs and five stolen bases over 152 regular-season games for the Padres in 2022. Colorado could be interested in shoring up its outfield depth after injuries to Sean Bouchard and Randal Grichuk, and a landing spot with the Rockies would boost Profar's fantasy appeal significantly.