Grimm was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Grimm agreed to a $2.2 million salary for the upcoming season after losing his arbitration hearing earlier in the offseason, but the Cubs will only have to pay a portion of that since arbitration contracts aren't fully guaranteed. The right-handed reliever is coming off another lackluster season for the Cubs, as he posted a 5.53 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 55.1 innings. He's now seen his ERA jump by more than a point in each of the previous two seasons. Grimm still struck out more than a batter per inning (9.6 K/9), but his home run (2.0 HR/9) and walk (4.4 BB/9) rates were both too high. He'll now look to latch on elsewhere as a middle reliever.