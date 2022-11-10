Verlander declined his $25 million player option for 2023 on Thursday and became a free agent, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After he missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Verlander re-signed with the Astros on a one-year, $25 million deal that contained a conditional $25 million payer option for the subsequent season if he covered at least 130 innings in 2022. Not only did Verlander blow past that mark by covering 175 frames, but he finished the campaign as the odds-on favorite for the American League Cy Young Award by going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 185:29 K:BB. Though he'll be entering his age-40 season in 2023, Verlander has shown no signs of slowing down and shouldn't have much trouble securing a multi-year deal in free agency at well above the $25 million he would have due had he exercised his option. Given the great success Verlander has enjoyed since arriving in Houston in an August 2017 trade with the Tigers, expect the Astros to do everything they can to retain their ace this offseason.