Verlander was unanimously voted as the American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports

The future hall-of-famer finished the season with an incredible 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 175 innings, securing the third Cy Young Award of his career (2011, 2019) in a unanimous decision. Though Verlander will turn 40 before the start of next season, he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He's sure to have plenty of teams interested in signing him to a high-salary, multi-year deal this offseason.

