Verlander was unanimously voted as the American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports
The future hall-of-famer finished the season with an incredible 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 175 innings, securing the third Cy Young Award of his career (2011, 2019) in a unanimous decision. Though Verlander will turn 40 before the start of next season, he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He's sure to have plenty of teams interested in signing him to a high-salary, multi-year deal this offseason.
More News
-
Justin Verlander: Entering free agency•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Battles for win in Game 5•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Allows five runs in Game 1•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Stellar performance in Game 1•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirmed as Game 1 starter•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws five no-hit innings•