Kazuhisa Makita: Wants to move to MLB
The Seibu Lions will allow Makita to move to MLB via the posting system, the Japan Times reports.
Makita is a 32-year old submarine pitcher who had a 2.30 ERA last season but just a 5.0 K/0. However, he has outstanding control (0.7 BB/9) and induces ground balls. He'll likely profile as a middle reliever or setup man if an MLB team signs him.
