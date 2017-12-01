Kazuhisa Makita: Will be posted

Makita will be posted, and officially able to sign with an MLB team, on or before Dec. 31, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A 33-year-old right-handed sidearm reliever, Makita projects to work in the middle innings for whichever team he comes to terms with. He posted a 1.91 ERA in 108 outings over the last two seasons in Japan.

