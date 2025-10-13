default-cbs-image
Okamoto is likely to be posted by the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball this offseason, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Okamoto is slated to become the first-ever position player posted by the Giants. The 29-year-old slashed .327/.416/.598 with 15 home runs over 69 games in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign for Yomiuri, and from 2018-to-2024 he averaged 33 home runs per season. Okamoto has mostly played the corner infield spots in NPB but also has some experience in the outfield.