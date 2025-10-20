The Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball could decide against posting Okamoto for major-league teams this offseason, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Yakyu Cosmopolitan reported earlier this month that the Giants were expected to post Okamoto, but Romero hears from several sources that it's unlikely to happen. Yomiuri has never posted a position player before. The 29-year-old averaged 33 home runs per season from 2018-to-2024 and slashed .327/.416/.598 with 15 home runs over 69 games in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign.