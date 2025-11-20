The Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball posted Okamoto for major-league teams Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 29-year-old Okamoto averaged 33 home runs per season from 2018-24 in NPB before hitting 15 long balls over 69 contests in 2025. Okamoto -- who is a third baseman but is capable at first base and the outfield -- will travel to the United States to meet with clubs beginning in early December and must come to an agreement with a team before his 45-day posting window expires in early January.