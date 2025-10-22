The Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball have officially announced that they will post Okamoto for major-league teams this offseason, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

There had been conflicting reports of the possibility of Okamoto being posted, but the Giants have confirmed that they will indeed put the 29-year-old through the posting system. Okamoto was limited to only 69 games for the Giants in 2025 but slashed .327/.416/.598 with 15 home runs in those contests. He averaged 33 home runs per season from 2018-to-2024 in NPB. Okamoto is primarily a corner infielder but also has some experience in the outfield.