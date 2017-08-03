Keith Hessler: Cut loose Thursday
Hessler was released by the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 28-year-old was designated for assignment way back in April, and he hasn't done anything to warrant a promotion back to the 40-man roster since then. Hessler mustered just a 4.57 ERA out of Triple-A El Paso's bullpen, so he'll head into the free agent pool looking to land with another club, likely on a minor-league pact.
