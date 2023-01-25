Giles will throw for teams on Feb. 8, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The workout will take place at Arizona State University. A former closer, Giles has made just nine appearances over the last two years because of injuries -- including Tommy John surgery on his right elbow -- but Heyman reports that the right-hander is said to be "100 percent healthy." A good showing at the workout could see him brought in by a team needing relief help, but it's unlikely it would come in a role that would provide fantasy relevance.