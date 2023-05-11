Giles will throw live batting practice Friday for interested teams, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Giles staged multiple free-agent showcases during the winter and spring, but those workouts apparently didn't yield any offers to his liking. After spending the last five weeks working at Driveline in Phoenix, the 32-year-old reliever will attempt again to attract MLB interest. He's pitched sparingly over the last three years due to a range of arm injuries but is said to be fully healthy here in May of 2023.