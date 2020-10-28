Graveman's contract option was declined by the Mariners on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Graveman began the season as a starter but transitioned to the bullpen after returning from a neck issue in September. The right-hander is open to remaining in a relief role in 2021, and the Mariners have expressed interest in bringing him back with a revised deal. Graveman posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 18.2 innings this season.
