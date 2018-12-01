Graveman (elbow) wasn't tendered by the Athletics on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery near the end of July, and there's a good chance he'll miss a decent chunk of the 2019 season while rehabbing. He started seven games for Oakland prior to the injury, accruing a 7.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 34.1 frames.

