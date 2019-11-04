Graveman (elbow) had his option declined by the Cubs on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs signed Graveman on a one-year deal plus a club option last offseason despite knowing that he would miss most if not all of 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was able to make four rehab appearances late in the season but never featured at the big-league level. The Cubs evidently weren't happy enough with what they saw, so Graveman will look elsewhere for a job this winter.